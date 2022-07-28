School building of martyr Aurangzeb’s village in shambles

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, July 28: A Government Primary School building of martyr Aurangzeb’s village Salani in Block Mankot of Mendhar Sub Division is in shambles but the School Education Department seems least bothered to renovate it.

Locals alleged that they repeatedly asked the department concerned for its renovation but nobody came here to renovate the school, which was established in the year 1980. The three room building of the School has already been declared as unsafe by the School Department itself.

Due to its pathetic condition, the enrolment number is decreasing gradually as people do not want to send their children in the unsafe building, said Sarpanch Khalid Chauhan, adding that they were disappointed with lackadaisical approach of the department concerned to renovate it.

“It is the saga of the martyr village who gave his supreme sacrifice for the nation. Although the Government has ordered recently to rename the major establishments after the name of the martyrs, but its dilapidated condition speaks volumes about the apathetic attitude of the department as well as district administration,” Chouhan said.

“Whenever it rains, the water enters the building creating troubles for children,” he asserted.

JKBADC chairman and former VC, Dr Shahzad Malik said that today it is the dream of every child that they become doctors, IAS, IPS and many want to serve the country by becoming like the martyr Aurangzeb. He urged the LG Government to intervene in the issue for renovating it so that the students can fulfil their dreams by taking education without fear.