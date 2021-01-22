School building gutted in south Kashmir

ANANTNAG : A building of Government Primary school was gutted in a fire incident in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Thursday night, official sources said on Friday.

They said fire broke out in Primary school building at Nadigam Shopian last night. However, local immediately joined the operation to control the leaping flames as fire tenders could not reach the spot as roads leading there remained under snow.

Fire was later brought under control but not before the building was reduced to ashes.

School record and other equipment were also damaged, they said adding the cause of the fire was not known. Meanwhile, police has registered a case and initiated proceedings. (AGENCIES)