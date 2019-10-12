Scholarship Alert

Category: Category: Merit cum means based

Scholarship: STFC Meritorious Scholarship Programme

Description: Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has announced this scholarship programme to provide financial assistance to students from underprivileged families of commercial transport drivers. Under this programme, selected students will receive multi-year scholarships for professional studies after Class 10 and Class 12.

Eligibility: Students currently enrolled in Diploma/ITI/Polytechnic courses, or Graduation/Engineering (3-4 year) programmes may apply for this scholarship, if they have scored at least 60% marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver with an overall family income of less than INR 4 Lakhs per year.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive INR 15,000/- per year for ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma studies (max. 3 years), and up to INR 35,000/- per year (max. 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies.

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/excelsior/SIMT1

Category: Means based

Scholarship: Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students 2019-20

Description: Students from Scheduled Caste Communities are invited to apply for this scholarship programme to receive scholarship benefits for higher education. A total of 1500 scholarships will be provided to selected students to promote quality higher education for SC students.

Eligibility: Students from SC communities who have passed Class 12 with family income less than INR 6.00 lakhs per annum may apply for this scholarship if they’re enrolled in any full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programmes.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive full tuition fee scholarship up to 3.75 Lakhs per annum, living expenses of INR 2,200 per month, books & stationery expenses of INR 3,000 per annum and computer/related expenses of INR 45,000 (one-time) for the duration of their UG/PG course.

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/excelsior/TCE8

Category: Merit based

Scholarship: Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students 2019-20

Description: Department of Higher Education (MHRD, GOI) is providing scholarship assistance to meritorious students from financially challenged backgrounds for pursuing higher education after Class 12 in their chosen discipline.

Eligibility: Students who have passed their Class 12 examinations within the 80th percentile of relevant stream or state board, and are enrolled in regular UG/PG courses at recognised universities/colleges/institutions may apply for this scholarship if their family income is less than INr 8.0 lakhs per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarship sum of INR 10,000 per annum for 3-4 year graduation programmes, INR 20,000 per annum for post-graduation courses along with other provisional financial support based on the duration of student’s education programme.

Last Date to Apply: October 31, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/excelsior/CSS11

