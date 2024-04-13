Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Transgender Scholarship 2024-25
Description: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited invites applications from transgender students who are currently studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing UG/PG courses from any government/private open schools or open universities.
Eligibility: Open to transgender students who are currently studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing UG/PG courses from any government/private open schools or open universities. Students must have scored at least 50% marks in the previous academic year. Annual family income of the applicants must not exceed INR 10,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to INR 40,000
Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/USFB1
Scholarship Name 2: University of Kent India Women in Leadership Scholarship 2024
Description: University of Kent India Women in Leadership Scholarship 2024 is an opportunity offered by the University of Kent to female applicants who have received a conditional offer to pursue a postgraduate course at the university.
Eligibility: Open for female students from and domiciled in India. Applicants must have received a conditional or unconditional offer for a full-time taught master’s degree programme by the deadline.
Prizes & Rewards: 50% of the tuition fees for one year of study
Last Date to Apply: 24-05-2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/LPUK1
Scholarship Name 3: Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme 2024
Description: Sitaram Jindal Foundation Scholarship Scheme 2024 is an initiative by the Sitaram Jindal Foundation (NGO), for students from Class 11 to the postgraduate level. It aims to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing various degree/diploma courses.
Eligibility: Open to students currently enrolled in Class 11, 12, ITI, diploma, undergraduate, or postgraduate degree programs. Applicants must have met the minimum percentage requirement in their previous qualifying exam.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 3,200 per month
Last Date to Apply: Round The Year
Application mode: By post to: The Trustee, Sitaram Jindal Foundation, Jindal Nagar, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru – 560073
Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SJS2
