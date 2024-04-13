Former Ukrainian security officer wounded in Moscow, accuses Kiev of assassination attempt

MOSCOW, Apr 13: Former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) employee Vasily Prozorov, who was injured in a car explosion in the north of Moscow, accused Kiev of plotting the attack, local media reported on Friday.

Kiev is behind the assassination attempt, Prozorov was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency as saying.

“But it didn’t work out. I am alive and well and will continue to expose the crimes of the Ukrainian authorities,” he said.

Prozorov was injured following the explosion of his vehicle, which occurred on Friday morning on Korovinskoye Highway. The blast did not result in a fire, but several nearby cars were also damaged.

From 1999 to 2018, Prozorov was an employee of the SBU, once working in the central office of the SBU at the headquarters of the anti-terrorist center. He gained fame in March 2019 on the eve of the presidential elections in Ukraine, when he gave a press conference in Russia exposing the activities of the SBU in Ukraine in 2014-2018. (UNI)