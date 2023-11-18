Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2023-24

Description: The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Students who are enrolled in the first-year full-time regular postgraduation programmes in following streams can only apply for this scholarship:

Computer Science

Artificial Intelligence

Mathematics and Computing

Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Renewable and New Energy

Material Science & Engineering

Life Science

Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination

OR

Must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalized to CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE]

Open for resident Indian citizens.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: 17-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/RFS9

Scholarship Name 2: SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023

Description: SBI Foundation has launched the SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023 to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure continuity of their education

Eligibility: Open for Indian students currently studying in Classes 6 to 12. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their annual family income must be less than INR 3,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 10,000 for one year

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SBIFS6