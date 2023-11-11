Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2023-24

Description: Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2023-24 aims to help high-performing students from lesser privileged backgrounds overcome financial barriers and successfully pursue their education.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses are eligible.

Students with disabilities having a disability level of more than 40% and a valid document can also apply.

Must have obtained at least 70% marks (60% for students with disabilities) in the previous class or board exams.

Annual family income of the applicants should be below INR 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 20-11-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/HTPF20

Scholarship Name 2: Infosys STEM Stars Scholarship 2023

Description: Infosys STEM Stars Scholarship 2023 is a programme launched by the Infosys Foundation to support economically disadvantaged female students in India who wish to pursue undergraduate degree programmes in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) disciplines.

Eligibility: Girl students enrolled in the first year of graduation courses in the fields of Engineering, Medical (MBBS) and other related STEM streams at institutes of repute (NIRF accredited) are eligible to apply.

Candidates must have obtained admission into the identified colleges and completed their Class 12.

Students must have secured a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.0 or higher and pass all of their subjects for the year.

Applicants’ must have an annual family income of less than or equal to Rs 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship of up to Rs 1,00,000 per annum to cover tuition, living expenses, study materials for the duration of the course

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/ISTS1

Scholarship Name 3: BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2023-24

Description: An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals residing in Delhi only.

Applicants must be studying in the final-year of the undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government institute in Delhi.

Must have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared examination.

Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than Rs 6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 30,000

Last Date to Apply: 15-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/BYPL4