Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: ZScholars Program

Description: ZS Associates India Pvt. Ltd. invites applications from first-year students pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses in institutes located in Delhi, Pune, or Bengaluru. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students from low-income families to continue their higher education.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for first-year students pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses in any stream from institutes located in Delhi, Pune, or Bengaluru. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in Class 12 examination. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not be more than INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 09-03-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/ZSPU1

Scholarship Name 2: CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship Programme for Higher Education

Description: CF Sparkle Inclusive Scholarship Programme for Higher Education aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious girls, students with disability and transgender students who belong to a low-income family group in continuing their education which further leads to employability.

Eligibility: Open for girls, students with disability and transgender students.

Applicants must be pursuing first-year of their undergraduate degree in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) courses or undergraduate degree or diploma in Vocational Technical Education (VTE), Paramedical Sciences, and Allied Health Sciences.

Applicants must have scored a minimum of least 60% marks in their Class 12 examination.

The annual family income of the applicants from all sources should not exceed INR 5 Lakh.

Children of employees of Cognizant, Cognizant Foundation and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.

Students from Pan India are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 75,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 05-03-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/CFSI1