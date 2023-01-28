Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Description: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship program aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are deserving & meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, the applicants must be graduates and involved in activities like teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them.

For sportspersons, applicants must have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years. They must be ranked within 500 in the national ranking/ within 100 in the state ranking. They must be aged between 9 and 20 years. The annual family income of all applicants must be less than INR 5 Lakhs per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of INR 75,000 per year for up to 3 years

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/KSSI2

Scholarship Name 2: JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2023-24

Description: The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue overseas higher studies. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’- which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India.

Candidates must be willing to pursue Postgraduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoral studies abroad.

Candidates who are at the end of the 1st year and entering into the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2023 – Spring 2024) are also eligible to apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of the course is 2 years and there is at least one full academic year remaining to complete at the time of award of the loan scholarship, normally by July of any calendar year.

Students must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Candidates must not be older than 45 years as on June 30, 2023.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship of up to INR 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 07-03-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/JNT6

Scholarship Name 3: Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2022-23

Description: The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country with an undergraduate college education, empowering them to continue their studies, become successful professionals and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to lift themselves and their communities up and contributing towards India’s future socio-economic development.

Eligibility: Students must be enrolled in 1st-year full-time undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute.

Must have passed class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks

The annual household income should be less than INR 15,00,000 (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than INR 2,50,000)

Open for resident Indian citizens only.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: 14-02-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/RFS6

Scholarship Name 4: Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships 2022-23

Description: The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Students who are enrolled in the first-year of postgraduation programmes in following streams can only apply for this scholarship:

Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering ,Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable and New Energy, Material Science & Engineering, Life Science

Must have secured 500 to 1,000 in the GATE examination

OR

Must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalized to CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE]

Open for resident Indian citizen.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: 14-02-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/RFS7