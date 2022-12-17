Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022

Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022 from Class 12th passed girl students, who have secured more than 75% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to INR 3,20,000. The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses from acclaimed universities and colleges.

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) can apply. Professional courses include professional graduation courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12th board examinations.

Annual family income must be INR 3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1.5 lakh* per year

*Disclaimer: Please note, the renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/KKGS12

Scholarship Name 2: Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children

Description: Mahindra Finance invites applications for the ‘Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children’ from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van etc) holding a valid driving license who are studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level

Eligibility: The applicants must be currently studying at Class 1 to postgraduation level in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Applicants who are pursuing studies from Class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more marks in the previous final examination. The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 4,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship ranging from INR 5,000 to INR 20,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SKSP1

Scholarship Name 3: Technip Energies India Scholarship Program 2022-23

Description: Technip Energies India invites applications from female students coming from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai who are currently enrolled in the first-year of B.E./B.Tech. courses.

Eligibility: Open for female students from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai (NOTE: Applications from Ghaziabad, Navi Mumbai, and Thane are also acceptable).

Applicants must be currently enrolled in the first-year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses.

Must have scored 70% or more marks in Class 12.

Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 4,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 30,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/TSPSS1