Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: U-Go Scholarship Program

Description: U-Go invites applications from first-year meritorious young women currently pursuing professional graduation courses such as teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, etc. across India. The scholarship aims to support promising young women to continue their education.

Eligibility: Open for young women pursuing first year of professional graduation courses such as teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, etc. in India. Applicants must have secured at least 70% marks in their Classes 10 and 12. The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than INR 5,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 60,000 per year for up to 4 years

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/UGO1

Scholarship Name 2: HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2022-23

Description: HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to help high perfoming students from underprivileged backgrounds to continue and complete their education. Open for students in Class 11-12, those pursuing undergraduate courses and competitive exam coaching.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional).

· Students with Disabilities studying in Class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses.

· Candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognized coaching institution.

· Must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (Note: There is no minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities).

· Annual family income of the applicants should be below INR 6,00,000 (for Students with Disabilities, it should be below INR 8,00,000), from all sources.

· Special consideration will be given to girl students and students who are going through any kind of crisis (lost a parent/both parents, terminal illness in family, etc.).

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/HTPF12

Scholarship Name 3: Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children

Description: Mahindra Finance invites applications for the ‘Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children’ from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van etc) holding a valid driving license who are studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level

Eligibility: The applicants must be currently studying at Class 1 to postgraduation level in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana. Applicants who are pursuing studies from Class 9 onwards must have scored 60% or more marks in the previous final examination. The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 4,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship ranging from INR 5,000 to INR 20,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/SKSP1