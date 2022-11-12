Dismantling J-e-I network

Countering terrorism on ground and dismantling finances and breeding ground of militancy are part of multipronged counter-terrorism strategies. Ministry of Home Affairs in association with Ministry of Defence and LG Administration are working in tandem to dismantle fundamentalism base throughout Jammu and Kashmir. On one hand terrorists are being neutralised in encounters and on other hand ED, NIA, SIA choking the finances of militants. After independence Jamaat-e-Islami had gradually tightened its grip over Kashmir by consistently fanning out anti India policies with strongest presence in Anantnag. Main plank of Jamaat-e-Islami had been NC has betrayed Kashmiri people by collaborating with India and as such able to cash on anti India sentiments to recruit youth for decades through chain of schools being run by Jamaat-e-Islami itself. Jamaat-e-Islami (J-e-I) has been actively involved in nefarious activities of riots, support to terrorism, building anti India infra, actively involved in instigating youth of valley so much so that weekly hartal calendars were issued and diktat of Jamaat-e-Islami was unmatched, a state within state, in fact certain Government employees were active members of Jamaat-e-Islami openly fanning out anti India activities. Post 5 August 2019 everything changed forever as GoI acted swiftly to Abrogate Article 370 and thereafter carving out two UTs and even before that banned Jamaat-e-Islami in February 2019 under Section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a period of five years, third time in history of Jamaat-e- Islami, first time in 1975 for opposing Indira-Sheikh Accord and second time in 1990-95 at peak of terrorism. Jamaat-e-Islami actively participated in local elections from 1969 to 1987, fact is that Syeed Salahuddin, Commander in Chief of Hizbul Mujahedeen and United Jehad Council is in fact leader Muhammad Yusuf Shah of Jamaat-e-Islami only.

All these things are too much for any Government to ignore and as such counter strategies are very much in place to checkmate all the anti India plots. The ripple effect is clearly visible as every separatist leader is behind the bars now. Hawala/money laundering nexus running in Kashmir for decades has been totally busted-dismantled and properties purchased with this money being confiscated by local administration from time to time. SIA must be credited for tracking down all such properties, 188 in all till now, and process is on to seal these properties. All the cases have been transferred from police stations to SIA and latest sealing orders by DM Shopian is very much part of efforts put by SIA. Sealed properties include a newly constructed school building, 9 properties in all built over kanals of land worth crores. It is estimated that in all 188 properties are worth whopping eight hundred crores, from where all this money came is no more guess. GoI has clear cut zero tolerance policy for terrorism and their supporters, no one can carry out subversive activities now, neither clandestinely underground nor over the ground. All Government agencies are working in tandem to choke finances of secessionists, to dismantle every antinational ecosystem prevalent deep inside to carry out anti India activities. All these sealing by SIA and other agencies clearly depict the rot in local administration since independence. Till date GoI has spared none, be it so called tall politicians or industrialists or higher officials, who so ever he may be, cannot escape now. Jamaat- e-Islami has maneuvered too many times, from being a socio-religious organisation to political role or part of Hurriyat conference till 2008. The Government policies have rendered Jamaat-e-Islami right now leaderless, finances dried out, assets seized and as such toothless, no more hartal calendars or stone pelting. Relentless efforts are yielding desired results on ground. Fear free society enjoying as much freedom as any other part of India. There are pro India celebrations all across valley and active participation of public clearly states the days of separatism are over now.