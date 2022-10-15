Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2022

Description: LIC HFL invites applications from post-graduation students to support them in continuing their education. The scholarship is meant for those students who belong to low-income and crisis-ridden families.

Eligibility: Open for Indian students who are currently studying in post-graduation programmes (in the academic year 2022-23). Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examination. Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 3,60,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 20,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/LHVP2

Scholarship Name 2: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022

Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022 from Class 12th passed girl students, who have secured more than 75% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to INR 3,20,000. The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses from acclaimed universities and colleges.

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) can apply. Professional courses include professional graduation courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12th board examinations.

Annual family income must be INR 3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1.5 lakh* per year

*Disclaimer: Please note, the renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/KKGS12

Scholarship Name 3: HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2022-23

Description: HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to help high perfoming students from underprivileged backgrounds to continue and complete their education. Open for students in Class 11-12, those pursuing undergraduate courses and competitive exam coaching.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional).

Students with Disabilities studying in Class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses.

Candidates preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognized coaching institution.

Must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (Note: There is no minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities).

Annual family income of the applicants should be below INR 6,00,000 (for Students with Disabilities, it should be below INR 8,00,000), from all sources.

Special consideration will be given to girl students and students who are going through any kind of crisis (lost a parent/both parents, terminal illness in family, etc.).

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/HTPF12