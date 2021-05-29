Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: IISER Tirupati DST-SERB Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati invites applications for IISER Tirupati DST-SERB Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from postgraduate degree holders. The fellowship is a temporary post for a project titled, “Metallaphotoredox Catalyzed Remote (? & ?) C(sp3)-H Trifluromethylation & Acylation of Carboxamides”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates up to 28 years of age who hold an M.Sc in Chemistry or equivalent degree with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade. They must have a valid CSIR/UGC-NET or GATE score card and experience in Synthetic Chemistry/Catalysis, etc.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 31,000 per month plus 8% HRA

Last Date to Apply: 10-06-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/TBR5

Scholarship Name 2: DRDO Research and Innovation Centre (RIC) Junior Research Fellowship 2021

Description: The Research and Innovation Centre (RIC) at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for DRDO Research and Innovation Centre (RIC) Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from postgraduate degree holders.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold a first-class postgraduate degree in Materials Science/Physics/Applied Sciences with a valid GATE/NET score, or ME/MTech degree in Materials Science with first-class in both graduate and postgraduate degree with a valid GATE/NET score. They must also have work experience in thin film deposition and techniques, MEMS design tools, and fabrication process techniques.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 31,000 plus HRA

Last Date to Apply: 12-06-2021

Application mode: Via post and email

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/RCF8

Scholarship Name 3: HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship 2021-22

Description: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 6 to post-graduation level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of the society. It will be given either on the basis of merit-cum-means or family/personal crisis.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in any of the standards between Class 6 to 12, Diploma, Undergraduate or Postgraduate (including professional and non-professional courses) level. For merit-cum-means based scholarship, the students must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh. However, for a need-based scholarship, the students must be facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 75,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-07-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/HEC9