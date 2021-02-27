Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: IIT Roorkee Department of Chemistry Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021

Description: The Department of Chemistry at Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee invites applications for IIT Roorkee Department of Chemistry Post-Doctoral Fellowship 2021 from PhD degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled, “Probing the Complex Mechanism of pH low Insertion Peptides in a Model Cell Membranes Using Sum Frequency Generation Spectroscopy”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a PhD in Physical Chemistry/Physics with experience of Laser Spectroscopy, MATLAB and LabVIEW. They must have prior postdoctoral experience. Candidates who have recently submitted their thesis are also eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 60,000 per month and a contingency grant of INR 50,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: 15-03-2021

Application mode: Via email or by post to Professor and Head Department of Chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Roorkee – 247667 Uttarakhand INDIA

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/RDC6

Scholarship Name 2: The J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2020-21

Description: Tata Trusts invites applications from Indian students who wish to pursue their higher studies outside India. The programme also offers ‘Gift Scholarship’ and ‘Travel Grants’ to Indian students for their study abroad programmes.

Eligibility: Indian students who have completed their graduation, or are in the final year of any graduation programme at a recognised institution in India can apply for this scholarship. Applicants must have scored minimum 60% marks in their last academic examinations. Only students applying for PG/PhD/Postdoctoral/Research programmes at academic institutions outside India are eligible. The age of the candidates should not exceed 45 years as on 30th June 2021.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship up to INR 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 08-03-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/JNT4

Scholarship Name 3: Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students 2021

Description: Rolls-Royce India Private Limited invites applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of undergraduate engineering degree programmes. The scholarship programme is meant to support girl students towards completion of their engineering programmes.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of Engineering degree course. The applicants must be pursuing Engineering programmes in fields like Aerospace, Computers, Electronics, Marine, etc. from an AICTE recognised institution in India. Marks scored in Class 10 and 12 board examinations should be more than 60%.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 35,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/UNS2