inner voice

FAITH : A BEAUTIFUL THING

Always be God-Fearing, when you are in trouble he is always hearing.

The troubles may cause us to break, but life is never a piece of cake.

The change is true and important to the core.

The less we think, what we get is more.

Be bold, brave and always daring.

And we should never stop caring.

The time is changing and taking a rapid stride.

It is up to us that it never becomes a bumpy ride.

Take the blessings of Lord and have belief.

This belief will always bring a sense of relief.

Sahildeep Singh Raina

Cluster University of Jammu

Ode to a Butterfly

A colourful creature

With delicate wings,

‘ O ‘ Butterfly! Butterfly!

My heart joyfully sings,

Follow the rains and

flow with the winds,

Dance with me and

flutter your wings,

Red, blue, yellow

and even many more,

You looked perfect

In each colour you wore,

Sit on the flower’s

or sit on the leaves,

Feed on the nectar

and pollinate like bees,

Touch my face

and kiss my eyes,

Shimmer under moonlight

You look so nice,

Hold my hand

and lead my way,

Sparkle your Colors

and be my ray,

Come play with me

Hug me so tight,

Unfurl your wings wide

And fly like a kite,

Butterfly! ‘ O ‘ butterfly!

As told by my mother,

That you and flowers

are made for each other.

Tarandeep Singh

Singhpura, Miran Sahib.

SHE

It’s her body, It’s her choice,

You are no one to raise your voice…

She can wear what she wants,

She’s not there to fulfill what society demands…

Having her own life,

Having her own dreams,

Being born from such a beautiful womb,

Society is no one to decide her tomb…

She has the power…

She has the range..

She is the only one who can bring the change..

Manvi Mahajan

Ramnagar, Udhampur