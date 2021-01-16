Scholarship Alert

Scholarship Name 1: IIT Kharagpur Department of Computer Science and Engineering Senior Research Assistantship 2021

Description: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur invites applications for IIT Kharagpur Department of Computer Science and Engineering Senior Research Assistantship 2021 from BTech degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled, “Learning Representations from Network Data(LNN)”.

Eligibility: The assistantship is open for candidates who hold a BTech degree. They must have 3 years of post-BTech experience. They must have obtained at least 85% marks in HS, Also, they must have research exposure, publication in top-ranking venues.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 40,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 28-01-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/TKD2

Scholarship Name 2: Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Department of Agricultural Economics Research Assistantship 2021

Description: Banaras Hindu University Varanasi invites applications for Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Department of Agricultural Economics Research Assistantship 2021 from PhD/MSc degree holders. The fellowship is meant to project entitled “Economic and Environmental Impact of Surface Seeding Technology in Wheat in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, India”.

Eligibility: The associateship is open for candidates who hold a PhD/MSc (Ag) Agril Economics with minimum 55% marks.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 20,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 27-01-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/excelsior/HUA1

Scholarship Name 3: Shriram Capital Scholarship 2020-21

Description: Shriram Capital Limited invites scholarship applications from children of commercial transport drivers who have passed Class 9 and are studying in Class 10, 11 or 12. The scholarship programme is meant to support needy meritorious students.

Eligibility: Wards/children of commercial transport drivers are eligible for this scholarship. They must be studying in Class 10, 11 or 12. Annual family income must be less than INR 4 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 15,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/Excelsior/SCS4