SCBA Cannot Assert Entire Right Over SC Land For Constructing Lawyers’ Chambers: Apex Court

NEW DELHI, Mar 23: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) cannot assert entire right over a piece of land, which was allotted to the apex court, for constructing chambers for lawyers, the Supreme Court said Thursday.

The top court was hearing a plea by the SCBA seeking to construct chambers for lawyers on 1.33 acres of land allotted to the top court by the Centre.

Observing that a holistic view has to be taken on allocation of resources, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said such directions cannot be issued on the judicial side.

The bench also comprising Justices SK Kaul and PS Narasimha said the top court would take the decision on the administrative side and asked the Bar bodies to make representations. (Agencies)