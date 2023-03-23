EMPLOYMENT (23-03-2023)

Govt of India

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Rural Health Training Centre

Najafgarh, New Delhi-110043

F. No. 2-7 (MO) 2023-RTC/5310 Dated : 07.03.2023

Walk-in-Interview

The Director, Rural Health Training Centre, Najafgarh, New Delhi-43 invites applications for engagement of the posts of Specialist Doctors (Medical Specialist-2, Surgery Specialist-2, Obstetrics & Gynaecology Specialist-2, Paediatrician-1, Anesthetist (Regular Trained-2, ENT Surgeon-1, Orthopaedics-1) and General Duty Doctors-6, Dental Surgeon-1, Ayush Physician-1 on the basis of walk-in-interview. The prescribed format for applying along with the details of posts, eligibility criteria, remunerations, date of walk-in-interview and the other terms & conditions will be available on the websites of Directorate General of Health Services and Rural Health Training Centre (www.dghs.gov.in & www.rhtcnajafgarh.in). Applications may be submitted to the Director, RHTC by post or at email: hundredbeddedhospital@gmail.com, within 15 days from the date of publication of this Notice. Candidates are advised to visit these websites at regular intervals for all further notifications.

Administrative Officer

Rural Health Training Centre

Najafgarh, New Delhi-110043

Job for boys

REQUIRE BOY

AREA –

JANIPUR, NEAR HIGH COURT

CONTACT :

9419172928/9906142780

LIMITED VACANCIES

Ex-Serviceman – 15000 + 2000 PF

Security Guard – 11,000 + 2000 PF

Office Boy – 8,000 – 10,000/-

Front Office Female – 8000 – 10,000/-

Labour for Industry – 12000/-

Maid Servant – 8000 – 10,000/-

Driver – 10,000 – 12,000/-

Waiter – 9000 + Food +Accomodation

Contact – 7780945182

Address: Rani Park near Kachi Chowni Jmu

FEMALE REQUIRED

Receptionist cum Manager Required at Panache Salon at Tallab Tillo Jammu.

Ph. Nbr. 9858967272

Staff Required

IELTS TRAINER -2

PTE TRAINER -2

VISA FILING OFFICER – 1

STUDENT COUNCELLOR -1

OFFICE BOY -1

Contact : 9906080479

VACANCY

Marketing & Sales executive

(Min qualification – Graduate)

For Sanitary, tiles, Modular kitchen showroom

Clerk (for manual work)

Min qualification 12th pass

Trikuta Agencies, opp BSF

Headquarters, Pillar No 74, Paloura, Jammu

Contact- 9906355511, 9419109960

Urgently Required

Transport Manager-Salary-25 to 30 K

Purchase Manager-Salary-30 to 40 K

Store Manager- Salary-60 K to 80 K

Plant Head- (Pharma) Salary- 10 to 12 LPA

Production Supervisor – Salary 10 to 18 K

Graphic Designer – Salary 12 to 20 K

Accounts Executive – Salary : 18 to 28 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

Ex Serviceman and Civil Security Guard trained with 5 yr’s experience in Security field for Bari Brahmana, Jammu.

Security Guard

Salary: 17000/-

Supervisor Ex Man

Sub/Hony Lt./Hony Capt.

Salary: 20,000/-

Call Between: 10 am to 5 pm

Office address: 26/1, Vyas Plaza, Ashok Nagar, Satwari Chowk, Jammu – 180003

Ph. No.: 6006957882, 7006124569

Carrier Opportunity

ABIBPL

MARKETING MANAGER (2)Female Only

Salary16000+Bonus+Scooty Convenience

Sales Relationship Manager (5) Female Only Salary 10000 + Incentive

Tele Exe (5) Female Only

9000 + Incentive

Contact 9419224690, 9622101990

92B/A NEAR BANSI MANDIR

GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR

INTERVIEW 23rd & 24 March 11 to 2 PM

REQUIRED

SALES BOY : 15

RECEPTIONIST: 2

HR MANAGER: 1

SALES MANAGER: 3

Fincult Planners And IMF Pvt. Ltd.

Behind AU Small Finance Bank,

Nanak Nagar, Jammu

9858237333/9419148436

Required

02 Office boy

01 Driver

for furniture showroom

Address – The impressions

Airport Road, Opp.

Kid Zee School, Rani Bagh

9419115770, 9419105013

REQUIRED

A SALESGIRL/ SALESMAN FOR A NEWLY OPENED CAFE AND FOR MARKETING OF PRODUCT AT SHASTRI NAGAR.

SALARY (NEGOTIABLE)

INTRESTED CANDIDATES

(FEMALE WILL BE PREFERRED FOR CAFE)

CONTACT NO.:- 9906072547

7006104946, 8825005510

10+2/graduate required for desk job at location Talab tillo. Preference to person with 2 wheeler.

Contact No. 9419288888, 9469788888

R.K.S. Girls Higher Secondary School Bishnah

Requires

S. No Designation Qualification

1 TGT Math/Science B.Sc/M.Sc with B.Ed

2 TGT Biology/Science B.Sc/M.Sc with B.Ed

3 TGT Social Studies M.A Pol Science, History, Economics/Gegraphy

Salary Rs 13000 to 15000/- depending upon experience

Contact: 9419129807