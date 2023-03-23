EMPLOYMENT (23-03-2023)

Govt of India
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
Rural Health Training Centre
Najafgarh, New Delhi-110043
F. No. 2-7 (MO) 2023-RTC/5310 Dated : 07.03.2023
Walk-in-Interview
The Director, Rural Health Training Centre, Najafgarh, New Delhi-43 invites applications for engagement of the posts of Specialist Doctors (Medical Specialist-2, Surgery Specialist-2, Obstetrics & Gynaecology Specialist-2, Paediatrician-1, Anesthetist (Regular Trained-2, ENT Surgeon-1, Orthopaedics-1) and General Duty Doctors-6, Dental Surgeon-1, Ayush Physician-1 on the basis of walk-in-interview. The prescribed format for applying along with the details of posts, eligibility criteria, remunerations, date of walk-in-interview and the other terms & conditions will be available on the websites of Directorate General of Health Services and Rural Health Training Centre (www.dghs.gov.in & www.rhtcnajafgarh.in). Applications may be submitted to the Director, RHTC by post or at email: hundredbeddedhospital@gmail.com, within 15 days from the date of publication of this Notice. Candidates are advised to visit these websites at regular intervals for all further notifications.
JOB JOB JOB
Job for boys
REQUIRE BOY
AREA –
JANIPUR, NEAR HIGH COURT
CONTACT :
9419172928/9906142780
LIMITED VACANCIES
Ex-Serviceman – 15000 + 2000 PF
Security Guard – 11,000 + 2000 PF
Office Boy – 8,000 – 10,000/-
Front Office Female – 8000 – 10,000/-
Labour for Industry – 12000/-
Maid Servant – 8000 – 10,000/-
Driver – 10,000 – 12,000/-
Waiter – 9000 + Food +Accomodation
Contact – 7780945182
Address: Rani Park near Kachi Chowni Jmu
FEMALE REQUIRED
Receptionist cum Manager Required at Panache Salon at Tallab Tillo Jammu.
Ph. Nbr. 9858967272
Staff Required
IELTS TRAINER -2
PTE TRAINER -2
VISA FILING OFFICER – 1
STUDENT COUNCELLOR -1
OFFICE BOY -1
Contact : 9906080479
VACANCY
Marketing & Sales executive
(Min qualification – Graduate)
For Sanitary, tiles, Modular kitchen showroom
Clerk (for manual work)
Min qualification 12th pass
Trikuta Agencies, opp BSF
Headquarters, Pillar No 74, Paloura, Jammu
Contact- 9906355511, 9419109960
Urgently Required
Transport Manager-Salary-25 to 30 K
Purchase Manager-Salary-30 to 40 K
Store Manager- Salary-60 K to 80 K
Plant Head- (Pharma) Salary- 10 to 12 LPA
Production Supervisor – Salary 10 to 18 K
Graphic Designer – Salary 12 to 20 K
Accounts Executive – Salary : 18 to 28 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Job Job Job
Required
Ex Serviceman and Civil Security Guard trained with 5 yr’s experience in Security field for Bari Brahmana, Jammu.
Security Guard
Salary: 17000/-
Supervisor Ex Man
Sub/Hony Lt./Hony Capt.
Salary: 20,000/-
Call Between: 10 am to 5 pm
Office address: 26/1, Vyas Plaza, Ashok Nagar, Satwari Chowk, Jammu – 180003
Ph. No.: 6006957882, 7006124569
Carrier Opportunity
ABIBPL
MARKETING MANAGER (2)Female Only
Salary16000+Bonus+Scooty Convenience
Sales Relationship Manager (5) Female Only Salary 10000 + Incentive
Tele Exe (5) Female Only
9000 + Incentive
Contact 9419224690, 9622101990
92B/A NEAR BANSI MANDIR
GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR
INTERVIEW 23rd & 24 March 11 to 2 PM
REQUIRED
SALES BOY : 15
RECEPTIONIST: 2
HR MANAGER: 1
SALES MANAGER: 3
Fincult Planners And IMF Pvt. Ltd.
Behind AU Small Finance Bank,
Nanak Nagar, Jammu
9858237333/9419148436
Required
02 Office boy
01 Driver
for furniture showroom
Address – The impressions
Airport Road, Opp.
Kid Zee School, Rani Bagh
9419115770, 9419105013
REQUIRED
A SALESGIRL/ SALESMAN FOR A NEWLY OPENED CAFE AND FOR MARKETING OF PRODUCT AT SHASTRI NAGAR.
SALARY (NEGOTIABLE)
INTRESTED CANDIDATES
(FEMALE WILL BE PREFERRED FOR CAFE)
CONTACT NO.:- 9906072547
7006104946, 8825005510
Job Job Job
10+2/graduate required for desk job at location Talab tillo. Preference to person with 2 wheeler.
Contact No. 9419288888, 9469788888
R.K.S. Girls Higher Secondary School Bishnah
Requires
S. No Designation Qualification
1 TGT Math/Science B.Sc/M.Sc with B.Ed
2 TGT Biology/Science B.Sc/M.Sc with B.Ed
3 TGT Social Studies M.A Pol Science, History, Economics/Gegraphy
Salary Rs 13000 to 15000/- depending upon experience
Contact: 9419129807