Scattered To Widespread Precipitation Likely In J&K In 24 Hrs

SRINAGAR, Jan 8 : Weather was mainly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours and the MeT office said on Sunday that scattered to widespread, light to moderate rain or snow is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

Gulmarg ski resort and Sonamarg hill station received light snowfall in the evening yesterday.

“Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain or snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Nightlong cloud cover helped improve minimum temperature in the valley in the last 24 hours.

Srinagar had minus 0.1, Pahalgam minus 1.4 and Gulmarg minus 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 9.5 and Leh minus 8.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 5, Katra 10.2, Batote 6.9, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 4 as the minimum temperature.