SC upholds judgment of J&K HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: A Supreme Court Bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi has upheld the judgment and order passed by Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a corruption case.

“We do not find any reason to interfere with the order impugned in this petition”, the Apex Court Bench said while dismissing the Special Leave Petition filed by Tajamul Hussan Shah challenging the judgment dated September 25, 2023 passed by J&K and Ladakh High Court.

The J&K and Ladakh High Court, in a judgment of far reaching consequences in the corruption matters, has held that Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 can be invoked against private person discharging ‘public duty’ on behalf of the Government or its agencies and stressed that zero tolerance towards the menace should be top notch priority for ensuring transparent and responsive governance.