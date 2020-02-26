NEW DELHI: SC terms unfortunate incidents of violence in Delhi but refuses to entertain pleas on them.

SC says it will not expand scope of petitions filed in connection with Shaheen Bagh protests by looking into pleas on violence.

Sol Gen Tushar Mehta informs SC that Delhi HC has heard pleas connected with violence.

SC disposes applications relating to Delhi violence, says it is for HC to take note of matter.

SC says it is for law enforcing administration to ensure environment is conducive.

Solicitor general asks SC not to make any adverse observations relating to Delhi violence as it will demoralise police force.

SC says remarks are made not in adversarial context but to ensure law and order is maintained.

SC Judge K M Joseph says there was lack of professionalism on part of police.

Justice Joseph gives example of police in US and UK, says force has to act professionally as per law if something goes wrong.

These things would not have happened had police not allowed instigators to get away, says SC.

SC says it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective.

SC tells SG not to misunderstand bench’s views as it is making remarks keeping in mind long-term implications.

SC justifies its decision to appoint interlocutors, says it is out of box solution.

SC says there is need for magnanimity and for situation to cool down before Shaheen Bagh issue is taken up.

