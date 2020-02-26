SC issues notice to J-K administration on plea challenging detention of Mehbooba Mufti under PSA

NEW DELHI: SC issues notice to J-K administration on plea challenging detention of former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act.
SC asks Iltija, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, to submit affidavit stating that she has not moved any other court with plea against detention (agencies)
Home Latest News SC issues notice to J-K administration on plea challenging detention of Mehbooba...
Editorial
Pak remains on FATF ‘Grey List’
Complete work on DIET Pulwama
Yet another tragic accident
Dal dwellers’ woes
Need to enforce traffic regulations
Regularise casual workers