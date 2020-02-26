SC issues notice to J-K administration on plea challenging detention of Mehbooba Mufti under PSA

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI: SC issues notice to J-K administration on plea challenging detention of former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act.
SC asks Iltija, daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, to submit affidavit stating that she has not moved any other court with plea against detention (agencies)

