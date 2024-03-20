SC Takes Note Of Non-Implementation Of Bail Orders By Jail Officials, Issues Directions

New Delhi, Mar 20: Taking note of the non-implementation of its bail orders by jail authorities, the Supreme Court has issued a slew of directions for prison officials on accessing the orders through the “FASTER Cell” for a speedy compliance.

The Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records (FASTER) software was launched in March 2022 by then Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, for a swift and secure transmission of court orders through the electronic mode to avoid a delay in their implementation.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “There are a number of bail orders which are being passed by this court, which require implementation by the jail authorities. It is the duty of the jail authorities to act upon the orders passed by this court and ensure that the accused is produced before the concerned court in terms of the order of this court.” The top court passed the order on a miscellaneous application filed through advocate Smarhar Singh, which said petitioner Laxman Ram was not released by jail authorities despite the grant of bail to him in a criminal case on February 5.

The apex court had directed Ram to be produced before the trial court in seven days. However, before the top court agreed to hear the application on February 16, Ram was released from prison.

On February 16, the bench said the issue raised regarding the delay in producing the accused before the trial court will have to be gone into, despite the fact that the person in question was released.

The bench, in it last order passed on March 4, said for the effective communication of the orders granting bail, the court has created a protocol named “FASTER Cell” and the standard operating procedure (SOP) for its implementation has also been laid down.

“We direct the jail superintendents of various jails across the country to ensure that the e-mails are accessed in terms of the SOP twice a day (in the morning as well as in the eventing). By taking a note of the orders, the jail authorities must act by producing the accused before the concerned courts,” it said.

The bench said the most relevant part of the “FASTER” project is that all orders granting bail are forwarded to the authorities concerned, such as the nodal officers of the states and Union territories, district courts and jail superintendents, via e-mail.

“The orders of this court granting bail bear a digital signature and a QR code. SMS is generated immediately after the order is put on the system through the FASTER Cell,” it said.

The bench added that if there is any doubt regarding the genuineness of the orders uploaded through the “FASTER Cell”, the jail authorities can always access the apex court’s website for verification. (Agencies)