SC stays demolition of aircraft carrier INS Viraat

NEW DELHI, Feb 10: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat, on a plea by a firm which wanted to convert the ship into a maritime museum & multi-functional adventure centre.

The order of status quo on demolition of decommissioned aircraft carrier was passed by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

