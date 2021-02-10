Govt Forms District Panels, Sets Deadline For Mining Leases Through e-Auction

SRINAGAR: The government on Wednesday ordered the constitution of District Level Single Window Committee(s) for each district of Jammu and Kashmir for facilitating the execution of mining leases of e-auction for project proponents where clearance/NOC applications have not been received or are under process.

The ten-member committee is headed by the respective Deputy Commissioner and its members include Additional Deputy Commissioner (Convener), Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Divisional Forest Officer, Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, District Mineral Officer, District Officer Pollution Control Board, Assistant Director Fisheries and Wildlife Warden.

The committee has been tasked to issue necessary clearance on behalf of all concerned agencies within 30 days which may extend to 45 days in exceptional circumstances for reasons to be recorded in writing.

Its terms of reference also include placing the matter before the concerned Divisional Commissioner in case of any delay for resolution.

“The Additional Deputy Commissioner shall be the Nodal Officer for receiving Clearance/NOC applications at a single point,” it said, adding, “The Committee shall be serviced by Directorate of Geology and Mining J&K, which shall clearly indicate the nature of clearance /information to be sought from each stakeholder department”.