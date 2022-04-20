SC stays demolition drive in violence-hit Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

NEW DELHI : Over an hour after a major anti-encroachment demolition drive was taken up by the civic body in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered status quo and stayed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation action.

The special joint encroachment removal programme in Jahangirpuri has been planned for Wednesday and Thursday where clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said status quo be maintained in the case.

The matter be listed before the appropriate bench tomorrow (Thursday), the bench added.

(AGENCIES)