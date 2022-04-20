Employment Apr 20, 2022

Urgently Required Teachers
8th to 12th Class
(Math, Science, English)
11th & 12th Class
(Commerce, Non Med, Med, Arts)
B.Com, BBA, BA,BCA, B.Tech
Bachelors & Masters
teachers are also Required
Note: Fresher can also apply
Contact: 7006459957
URGENT REQUIREMENT
A reputed construction company require the following vehicles on rent at Samba District:
1. 10 Tyre Dumpers : 30
2. JCB Vehicle : 5
For enquiry contact: 7383555555
Address: Kamdhenu Flats, near Best Price, Jammu, J&K
Pre School
Requires
Nursery Tr.
LKG/UKG TRS, MAIDS at Rehari and Domana
9797922717
Required
Experienced Staff. Waiters – 2
Room boy – 1
Salary negotiable
For
Hotel Green Mint
Chand Nagar Jammu opposite Gumat Petrol Pump
Mob-9858200355, 7051459119
Urgently Required:-
1)Experienced & Qualified Faculty for the following Subjects:-
Business Maths, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Business Management, English, IP/CS for classes 11th/12th and BCOM students
2) One office boy
Contact :- DREAM COMMERCE
67, Parade Road opposite Matadoor stand
Contact:- 7051393107, 9419118363
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL.
66 Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th
Sub: Eng/S.Sci/Sci/Math 4 Posts
2. B.A, B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th
Sub : Eng./S.Sci 2 Posts
Candidates with suitable Experience can Whatsapp their credentials on 9419296974
TALIN REMEDIES
Neuro/Skin /Eye
Requires Med. Representative
HQ- Jammu/Srinagar
ASM- Srinagar
Science graduate will be preffer
Contact : 92169-84007, 9888167591
or
email:talinremedies@gmail.com
Sales man required
Required 3-4 Salesman for Footwear Showroom in Gandhi Nagar area. Salary will be 10,000 to 12000+Commission Freshers can also apply
Contact :
9419183679
7006625613
Jobs
INFRABAZAAR is looking for young and dynamic 4 Salesman’s in the all construction material for Jammu region. Basic Salary : Rs 10,000/- with TA and bonus on sales. One should have there own two / four wheeler
For query please Contact
+91 9622180369
AMANMOVEMENT. ORG
For Women Helpline 181,
New Plots, Jammu.
Invites Application from
Kashmiri speaking female graduate having reasonable communication skills and passion to work in social sector. The applicant should be proficient in Computers and ready to work in shifts. Interested candidates can e-mail their CVs at help@181jandk.in
AMANMOVEMENT. ORG
For Women Helpline 181,
New Plots, Jammu.
Invites Application from
Law graduates, preferably freshers, having good drafting skills and passion to work in social sector. The applicant should be proficient in Computers with good command over written English. Interested candidates can e-mail their CVs at help@181jandk.in
Required
GNM/ANM/Pharmacist / MPHW Preferable male= 8000/PM
(Diploma)
Apply with complete Bio Data on 20th April to 23 April 2022
JKSPYM Centre, Village Purkhoo, Post: Domana, Jammu
Contact: 9419187540, 9596750390
email: mashwarakendrairca@gmail.com
Required
Delivery Boys
Two Wheeler Must
Salary 10,000+ Incentive
Petrol – 3500
20 Nos. for Jammu City
05 Nos. for Nagrota – Sidhra
Contact: 9018544004, 9906076095
URGENTLY REQUIRED
One female doctor
(BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)
Front Office Executive – Male
For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Contact: 7006112791,
70064 33572, 9797312788