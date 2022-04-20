Employment Apr 20, 2022

Urgently Required Teachers

8th to 12th Class

(Math, Science, English)

11th & 12th Class

(Commerce, Non Med, Med, Arts)

B.Com, BBA, BA,BCA, B.Tech

Bachelors & Masters

teachers are also Required

Note: Fresher can also apply

Contact: 7006459957

URGENT REQUIREMENT

A reputed construction company require the following vehicles on rent at Samba District:

1. 10 Tyre Dumpers : 30

2. JCB Vehicle : 5

For enquiry contact: 7383555555

Address: Kamdhenu Flats, near Best Price, Jammu, J&K

Pre School

Requires

Nursery Tr.

LKG/UKG TRS, MAIDS at Rehari and Domana

9797922717

Required

Experienced Staff. Waiters – 2

Room boy – 1

Salary negotiable

For

Hotel Green Mint

Chand Nagar Jammu opposite Gumat Petrol Pump

Mob-9858200355, 7051459119

Urgently Required:-

1)Experienced & Qualified Faculty for the following Subjects:-

Business Maths, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Business Management, English, IP/CS for classes 11th/12th and BCOM students

2) One office boy

Contact :- DREAM COMMERCE

67, Parade Road opposite Matadoor stand

Contact:- 7051393107, 9419118363

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL.

66 Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th

Sub: Eng/S.Sci/Sci/Math 4 Posts

2. B.A, B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th

Sub : Eng./S.Sci 2 Posts

Candidates with suitable Experience can Whatsapp their credentials on 9419296974

TALIN REMEDIES

Neuro/Skin /Eye

Requires Med. Representative

HQ- Jammu/Srinagar

ASM- Srinagar

Science graduate will be preffer

Contact : 92169-84007, 9888167591

or

email:talinremedies@gmail.com

Sales man required

Required 3-4 Salesman for Footwear Showroom in Gandhi Nagar area. Salary will be 10,000 to 12000+Commission Freshers can also apply

Contact :

9419183679

7006625613

Jobs

INFRABAZAAR is looking for young and dynamic 4 Salesman’s in the all construction material for Jammu region. Basic Salary : Rs 10,000/- with TA and bonus on sales. One should have there own two / four wheeler

For query please Contact

+91 9622180369

AMANMOVEMENT. ORG

For Women Helpline 181,

New Plots, Jammu.

Invites Application from

Kashmiri speaking female graduate having reasonable communication skills and passion to work in social sector. The applicant should be proficient in Computers and ready to work in shifts. Interested candidates can e-mail their CVs at help@181jandk.in

AMANMOVEMENT. ORG

For Women Helpline 181,

New Plots, Jammu.

Invites Application from

Law graduates, preferably freshers, having good drafting skills and passion to work in social sector. The applicant should be proficient in Computers with good command over written English. Interested candidates can e-mail their CVs at help@181jandk.in

Required

GNM/ANM/Pharmacist / MPHW Preferable male= 8000/PM

(Diploma)

Apply with complete Bio Data on 20th April to 23 April 2022

JKSPYM Centre, Village Purkhoo, Post: Domana, Jammu

Contact: 9419187540, 9596750390

email: mashwarakendrairca@gmail.com

Required

Delivery Boys

Two Wheeler Must

Salary 10,000+ Incentive

Petrol – 3500

20 Nos. for Jammu City

05 Nos. for Nagrota – Sidhra

Contact: 9018544004, 9906076095

URGENTLY REQUIRED

One female doctor

(BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)

Front Office Executive – Male

For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 7006112791,

70064 33572, 9797312788