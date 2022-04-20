Need for joint action to build resilience to future shocks: FM at G20 EME meet 

New Delhi/Washington, Apr 20: Attending the G20 Emerging Market Economies (EMEs) meeting organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said there is an urgent need for coordinated action across countries to not only enable swift post-pandemic recovery but also to build resilience to future shocks.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG).

The Finance Minister shared her insights on the Economic Outlook, risks and near-term policy challenges for the EMEs such as food and energy security and tightening of global financial conditions.

Speaking on the need for environmentally sustainable and financially viable alternatives of energy sources, she said that International Solar Alliance can be an effective platform to catalyse efforts in this direction.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran were also present during the meeting.

Sitharaman is on official visit to the US to attend Spring Meetings of the IMF-World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG) meetings.

During the visit she has already held bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The Minister will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy and other sectors of priority for the Government of India.

(AGENCIES)