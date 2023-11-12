SC refuses to stay HC proceedings in Krishna Janam bhoomi -Idgah dispute case

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Supreme Court Friday refused to stay the proceedings before the Allahabad High Court in suits related to Shri Krishna Janam bhoomi – Shahi Idgah Dispute saying it will not be fair to interfere with the HC order without hearing both sides in detail. The top court was hearing a petition challenging a High court Order which had transferred to itself all the matters/suits under section 24 CPC relating to the dispute pending before a district Mathura court. The plea filed by the committte of managemnet of trust shahi Masjid Idgah came up for hearing before bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

The Supreme Court while posting the matter for January 9, noted that all 18 petitions were pending before the high court in the matter. The intervention application filed Mr Yadav, who is the original plaintiff in suit no 423/2023, was represented through Nar Hari Singh Advocate on Record along with Vasudev Swain Advocate in the Apex court.