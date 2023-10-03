SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Direction To Declare ‘Ram Sethu’ As National Monument

NEW DELHI, Oct 3: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to declare the ‘Ram Sethu’ as a national monument.

‘Ram Sethu’, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The plea, which was also seeking direction for construction of a wall at the site, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The plea was filed by the Hindu Personal Law Board, through its president Ashok Pandey. (Agencies)