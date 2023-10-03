SC Dismisses Former IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt’s Plea In Drugs Planting Case

NEW DELHI, Oct 3: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed three pleas and imposed a cost on sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for alleging bias against a lower court judge conducting his trial in an alleged drugs planting case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Rajesh Bindal imposed costs of Rs one lakh each for filing three separate pleas and ordered that the amount be deposited with the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association.

“How many times have you been to the Supreme Court…At least a dozen times,” the bench said and referred to an earlier order of another bench in a similar plea filed by him.

In one plea, the former IPS officer sought transfer of the trial to another sessions court alleging bias and in the second one, he sought directions for audio-video recording of the trial court proceedings.

The third one sought adducing additional evidence in the case.

The former IPS officer was arrested in 2018 by the Gujarat CID in connection with the case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest a man.

Bhatt, the then police officer, had arrested one Sumersingh Rajpurohit, an advocate, in 1996 on charges of possessing around one kg of drugs.

Earlier, another bench on May 10 had dismissed a separate plea of Bhatt seeking a direction to submit additional evidence to support his appeal in the Gujarat High Court against his conviction in a 1990 custodial death case.

He had also sought recusal of Justice M R Shah, now retired, from hearing his plea on May 10. (AGENCIES)