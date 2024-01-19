SC Designates 56 Advocates As Senior Advocates Including 11 Women

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Supreme Court of India on Friday designated 56 advocates including 11 women as senior advocates.

The decision to designate 56 advocates as senior advocates was taken in a full-court meeting.

“The Chief Justice of India and the judges of the Supreme Court of India in a full court meeting held on Friday, January 19, 2024, have been pleased to designate the following advocates-on record/advocates as senior advocates with effect from January 19, 2024…,” said a notification issued by the top court.

The designations were made after a committee headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud interviewed over 200 applicants for senior advocates.

Advocates Shobha Gupta, Mohd Shoeb Alam, Sunil Fernandes, Gaurav Aggarwal, Amit Anand Tiwari, Swarupama Chaturvedi, Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, Gagan Gupta, Dr Joseph Aristotle S, and Karuna Nundy are among the lawyers, who have been designated as senior advocates.

Among the 56 lawyers who were designated, around half of them are first-generation lawyers. (AGENCIES)