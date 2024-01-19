Medical Superintendent DH Kishtwar Suspended For Unauthorized Absence

Manages to get casual leave of five days, DSHJ rescinds order later

JAMMU, Jan 19: The government suspended Medical Superintendent district hospital Kishtwar for unauthorized absence on Friday.

As per an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, ADC Kishtwar has been directed to conduct an enquiry into the matter.

“It has come to the notice of undersigned during field visit to District Hospital Kishtwar that Dr Yudvir Singh Kotwal, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kishtwar is unauthorized absent from legitimate duties, which invites action under article 128 of JK CSR 1956. Therefore, he is hereby placed under suspension in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” said an order.

It said that Dr Kotwal will remain attached in Chief Medical office Kishtwar during his period of suspension and BMO Kishtwar has been given the charge of Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kishtwar in addition to his own duties.

“The ADC Kishtwar shall conduct the discreet enquiry into the matter and shall submit the detailed report to this office along with his recommendation for further action within a period of 07 days positively,” it added.

Soon after the suspension order was issued, Dr Kotwal managed to sanction five day casual leave with effect from January 15-19.

“During his leave period Dr Sajjid Hussain Butt, Consultant Surgeon, DH Kishtwar will look after the routine and emergency work of the hospital,” said the order.

Official sources told news agency KNO that taking serious notice of the issue of how casual leave was sanctioned after the Medical Superintendent was suspended clearly indicated that DHSJ is involved in it.

They said that higher ups including the Chief Secretary and Secretary Health and Medical Education intervened in it following which the casual leave order was rescinded by DHSJ with immediate effect.

“In reference to the subject and reference cited above, 05 days of Casual Leave sanctioned in favour of Dr Yudvir Singh, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kishtwar vide this office order No.ES-3/4156-58 dated 19.01.2024, is hereby rescinded with immediate effect,” said the order. (KNO)