Administrative Council Transfers Land For Establishment Of NCDC Branch At Jammu

JAMMU, Jan 19: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha gave its approval to transfer of land measuring 07 Kanal 250 Sqft in favour of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi for establishing its branch in Jammu

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to LG attended the meeting.

The NCDC provides expertise to the States and Union Territories (UTs) on rapid health assessment and laboratory-based diagnostic services and it also provides referral diagnostic services to individuals, community, medical colleges, research institutions and state health directorates.

Establishment of NCDC branch in Jammu is a major step of the Government for providing quality diagnostic services to the people, medical institutes and health directorates here in the UT.