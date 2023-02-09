SC Collegium recommends Justice Thakur for posting as CJ Manipur HC

J&K has no representation among CJs: Resolution

Post fell vacant after Kumar’s elevation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: The Supreme Court Collegium today recommended appointment of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, son of the soil, as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

Presently, he is a Judge of the Bombay High Court since June 10, 2022. However, his parent High Court is Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court doesn’t have representation amongst Chief Justices of High Court since the retirement of Justice Ali Mohammad Magray,” the Supreme Court Collegium resolution said.

Justice Magrey retired late last year as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

It said that having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

Further, the resolution said, over a period of time, no Judge from Jammu and Kashmir origin has been elevated as Chief Justice of a High Court or as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

“After consultations with Consultee-Judges, as per the Memorandum of Procedure, there was concurrence with the proposal for appointment of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur as the Chief Justice of Manipur High court,” the Collegium said.

Justice Thakur was recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court as the post had become vacant on the elevation of Justice PV Sanjay Kumar to the Supreme Court.

It may be mentioned here that Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur is the brother of former Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur.

Justice Dhiraj Singh was enrolled as an Advocate in October 1989 with the Bar Council of Delhi as well as the Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was designated as Senior Advocate in 2011 and was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in 2013. He was then transferred to Bombay High Court in June 2022.