Bukhari demands regularization of land, unauthorized colonies

*Seeks stoppage of land eviction drive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today urged the Government to stop the ongoing forced evictions and demolition drive and regularize the unauthorized colonies and the land which is under the occupation of the people for years and decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing party workers’ convention at Nagrota in Jammu today Bukhari said, “Uprooting people through a forced eviction and demolition drive is an inhuman act which will bring more miseries to the people who have already suffered hugely over the years and decades due to the protracted conflict and wars.”

Bukhari said people from J&K need a sigh of relief as they have been facing agonies for years due to the turmoil. People here have suffered due to the wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971. And, for the past more than three decades they are grappling with bloodshed, destruction, violence and so on. Government must realize that J&K people need solace, not further miseries in terms of demolition drives, he said.

“I assure you that the Apni Party will stand like a rock with the people in these tough times, and we will do everything to ensure poor people are not harmed. It is very painful to see poor people suffering due to the ongoing demolition drive. Small houses and shops are being razed to the ground,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Government officials, Bukhari said, “Government officials must stop harassing innocent people in the name of demolition drive. They must understand that uprooting people is an inhuman act.”

He urged the Lieutenant Governor to take action against the officials who are harassing the common people in the name of retrieving state land in their occupancy.

Party vice president Zulfiqar Choudhary assured the people that Apni Party will continue striving for the restoration of statehood to J&K. He said Apni Party will continue its efforts for the restoration of statehood and the democratic rights of the people. “We are committed to strive for the peace, prosperity and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the political and economic empowerment of its people,” he added.

Provincial president Manjit Singh said that the party’s agenda has gained public acceptance in the shortest period of time. He said Party was established just about three years ago, and we lost a lot of time due to the spread of the Covid pandemic, yet our party has got its roots to strengthen in each and every part of Jammu and Kashmir. Singh reiterated the party’s promise that if it comes to power it would take a series of initiatives to ensure economic dividends to the people.

Senior leaders Faqir Nath, Prem Lal, Pushap Dev Uppal, Arun Chibber, Bodh Raj Bagat, Ajaz Kazmi, Madan Lal Chalotra, Raqeeq Khan, Abhay Bakaya and Vipul Bali were also persent besides others.