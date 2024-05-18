SC Collegium Recommends Fresh Term For Justice Rajesh Sekhri As Additional Judge Of Jammu & Kashmir And Ladakh HC

NEW DELHI, May 18: The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended a fresh one-year term for Justice Rajesh Sekhri as an additional judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The resolution published on the official website of the Supreme Court stated that the High Court’s Collegium recommended him for fresh term as additional judge on April 23 this year, as no vacancy of permanent judge was available.

In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the apex court Collegium then consulted those on its bench conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

A two-judge committee rated the quality of Justice Sekhri’s judgments as well-reasoned, containing an analysis of the facts of the cases and are backed by appropriate case laws.

After evaluating the material on record to assess the merit and suitability of the proposed appointment, the Collegium proceeded to recommend him for a fresh term with effect from July 29 this year. (BarAndBench)

