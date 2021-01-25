SC Collegium approves elevation of HC judge Justice P V Sanjay Kumar as CJ of Manipur HC

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of Punjab & Haryana High Court judge Justice P V Sanjay Kumar as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on December 16, 2020 approved the proposal which was uploaded on the apex court website on Monday.

Justice Kumar was born on August 14, 1963. He also served as a government prosecutor in the Andhra Pradesh high court from 2000 to 2003 before his elevation to the bench as an additional judge on August 8, 2008. He assumed charge as a permanent judge on January 20, 2010.

He assumed charge as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, on October 14, 2019.

Besides Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the five-judge Collegium. (AGENCIES)