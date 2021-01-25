Prasad bats for EVM, says it’s a tool to empower ordinary Indians

NEW DELHI : Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday defended the Electronic Voting Machine, describing it as an instrument designed to empower the ordinary Indian.

Addressing the 11th National Voters’ Day event here, he said, “We can have difference of opinion on the use of electronic voting machine. But can we deny that the EVM is an instrument which has given power to nearly all the political formations of India in different parts, in varying degree.”

Opposition leaders including Jairam Ramesh of Congress and Derek O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress were present when Prasad made these remarks.

Some parties have on multiple occasions questioned the reliability of the EVMs. The Election Commission has all along maintained that the machines are tamper-proof.

While the law minister, leaders from some political parties and the Election Commission top brass were present at the event, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the gathering through video conference.

The minister said the days of booth capturing are a thing of the past for which his home state of Bihar was notorious.

He said this “digital empowerment through EVMs and other electronic instruments” needed to be reflected on objectively and impartially.

He said while politicians are committed to their respective parties, their fundamental commitment remains towards the country and success of democracy.

“Any instrument designed to empower ordinary Indians must be welcomed. We swept all Lok Sabha (seats) in Delhi, we lost Vidhan Sabha (assembly polls) in Delhi — same EVMs. Let us acknowledge it, let us respect it. And once this happens, there will be a greater equality in the country,” he said.

He said technology is a great enabler and it not only empowers but also facilitates.

One control unit, at least one ballot unit and one paper trail machine make an EVM.

The minster also said that an ordinary Indian knows he can unseat any political party or leader howsoever popular. “If you perform, you are rewarded. The conventional concept of anti-incumbency is giving way to he concept of performance,” he said. (AGENCIES)