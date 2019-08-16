NEW DELHI: SC asks lawyers to cure defects in their six petitions on Article 370, adjourns hearing.

CJI says he spent 30 minutes reading petition on Article 370 but could not make out anything.

What kind of petition is this? It could have been dismissed but there are 5 other pleas with registry said SC to Sharma.

SC questions lawyer petitioner ML Sharma, says his petition against Centre’s move on Art 370 has “no meaning”.

Earlier, SC commences hearing on plea challenging Centre’s decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 which abrogated special status to J-K. (agencies)