Employment Aug 16, 2019

Job Description

REQUIRED FEMALE ADMIN COUNCILLOR IN KIDZEE VIJAYPUR

TIMINGS: 9 AM TO 3:30 PM

QUALIFICATION:GRADUATE/POST GRADUATE, SHOULD BE GOOD IN ENGLISH COMMUNICATION,

ABLE TO ORGANISE EVENTS

SALARY: BASED ON QUALIFICATION AND PERFORMANCE

LOCATION: VIJAYPUR

CONT NO: 9796733777,

7889636533

REQUIRED

Teaching faculty for an upcoming coaching center at Trikuta Nagar

Classes 1st to 10th all subjects

Classes 11th & 12th medical & Non medical stream

Freshers can also apply. Salary Negotiable

Contact 7006235710

Choudhary power projects pvt ltd

Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Computer Operator = 1 No.

Experience – 2-3 years (Complete Knowledge of MS Office, typing speed 40-50 WPM)

Salary – Rs 12 K – 15 K

Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.

Contact No. +91-8082307130

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Senior Accountant = 1 No.

Experience – Min. 10 years (Complete Knowledge of GST, Tally, TDS, Income Tax & P. Fund)

Salary – Rs 40 K – 50 K

Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.

Contact No. +91-8082307130

LIGHT HOUSE PUBLIC

SCHOOL (10+2)

Chowk Chabutra, Jammu

Urgently Requires

Experienced Social Science, English & Urdu Teacher for high classes. Applications along with documents must reach the office by or before 19th August 2019.

Ph. 2547292, 2541872

Principal

Urgently Required in MNC’s

* B.Sc. Chem/B.Pharma- 10 Nos.- Sal- 12K -16K

* Chef for 5 Star – 2 Nos. – Sal -20K-30K

* Sr. Accountant Experienced – 2 Nos. – Sal-40K-50K

* Restaurant Manager- 1 No. Sal -30K-40K

* Boiler Operator- 1No. Sal 25K-30K

* Receptionist (F) 10 No.- Sal- 8K-12K

On Spot Interview

Skyline Placement Services

Near- Nideesh Apartment, Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Ph.: 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655

Vacancy

A Reputed Medical Pharma Company neends smart & energetic Medical Representatives for H.Q Jammu.

Experience candidates will be preferred.

Salary no bar for right candidate.

Contact ASM: 8082997074

REQUIREMENTS

English, Music and Dance teachers are required for a prestigious CBSE school in Bari Brahmana.

Call: 7889521160, 9419252554

Urgently Required for Jmu

Network technicians (M)

Salary 8000 to 11000+

Eligibility: Hardware Networking/ Diploma in E&C, Electrical etc.

Freshers can also apply

No Registration fees!

Dream Makerz

394A Nr. Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar.

8713000033