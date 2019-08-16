Employment Aug 16, 2019

Job Description
REQUIRED FEMALE ADMIN COUNCILLOR IN KIDZEE VIJAYPUR
TIMINGS: 9 AM TO 3:30 PM
QUALIFICATION:GRADUATE/POST GRADUATE, SHOULD BE GOOD IN ENGLISH COMMUNICATION,
ABLE TO ORGANISE EVENTS
SALARY: BASED ON QUALIFICATION AND PERFORMANCE
LOCATION: VIJAYPUR
CONT NO: 9796733777,
7889636533
REQUIRED
Teaching faculty for an upcoming coaching center at Trikuta Nagar
Classes 1st to 10th all subjects
Classes 11th & 12th medical & Non medical stream
Freshers can also apply. Salary Negotiable
Contact 7006235710
Choudhary power projects pvt ltd
Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Computer Operator = 1 No.
Experience – 2-3 years (Complete Knowledge of MS Office, typing speed 40-50 WPM)
Salary – Rs 12 K – 15 K
Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.
Contact No. +91-8082307130
Choudhary power projects pvt ltd
Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Senior Accountant = 1 No.
Experience – Min. 10 years (Complete Knowledge of GST, Tally, TDS, Income Tax & P. Fund)
Salary – Rs 40 K – 50 K
Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.
Contact No. +91-8082307130
LIGHT HOUSE PUBLIC
SCHOOL (10+2)
Chowk Chabutra, Jammu
Urgently Requires
Experienced Social Science, English & Urdu Teacher for high classes. Applications along with documents must reach the office by or before 19th August 2019.
Ph. 2547292, 2541872
Principal
Urgently Required in MNC’s
* B.Sc. Chem/B.Pharma- 10 Nos.- Sal- 12K -16K
* Chef for 5 Star – 2 Nos. – Sal -20K-30K
* Sr. Accountant Experienced – 2 Nos. – Sal-40K-50K
* Restaurant Manager- 1 No. Sal -30K-40K
* Boiler Operator- 1No. Sal 25K-30K
* Receptionist (F) 10 No.- Sal- 8K-12K
On Spot Interview
Skyline Placement Services
Near- Nideesh Apartment, Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Ph.: 7006221627, 7006111894, 9086930655
Vacancy
A Reputed Medical Pharma Company neends smart & energetic Medical Representatives for H.Q Jammu.
Experience candidates will be preferred.
Salary no bar for right candidate.
Contact ASM: 8082997074
REQUIREMENTS
English, Music and Dance teachers are required for a prestigious CBSE school in Bari Brahmana.
Call: 7889521160, 9419252554
Urgently Required for Jmu
Network technicians (M)
Salary 8000 to 11000+
Eligibility: Hardware Networking/ Diploma in E&C, Electrical etc.
Freshers can also apply
No Registration fees!
Dream Makerz
394A Nr. Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar.
8713000033
