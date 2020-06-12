SC asks Centre to file affidavit within 4 weeks on legality that mandated payment of full wages during lockdown

NEW DELHI : SC says no coercive action be taken against private firms, which have failed to pay full wages during lockdown period.

Industries and labourers need each other and efforts should be made to resolve dispute over wage payments said SC.

SC asks states to facilitate settlement between firms and employees over wage payment, submit reports before labour commissioners.

SC asks Centre to file affidavit within 4 weeks on legality of March 29 circular that mandated payment of full wages during lockdown. (agencies)