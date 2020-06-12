LeT militant arrested in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR : A Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was arrested by security forces early Friday morning in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said.

They said on a tip off about the presence of militants, Army, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at village Khogpora, Shopian, early this morning.

During the operation a LeT militant identified as Zakir Ahmad Khan was arrested, they said adding one 9 mm pistol was recovered from him. Khan had recently joined LeT, they added.

Security forces killed 14 militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and LeT in south Kashmir during the past one week. (agencies)