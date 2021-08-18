SC Allows Women To Take NDA Exam, Slams Army For ‘Gender Discrimination’

NEW DELHI, August 18: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed women to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam scheduled for September 5th. The Apex Court said that admissions will be subject to the final orders of the court.

The court also slammed the army for not allowing women to take part in NDA exams. On Army’s submission that it’s a policy decision, the top court says that this policy decision is based on “gender discrimination”. (Agencies)