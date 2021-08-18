Ladakh reports 11 new Covid cases, 7 discharged

Leh, Aug 18: Ladakh has recorded 11 fresh Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 20,466, with active cases increasing to 81, officials said on Wednesday.

The Union Territory has registered 207 Covid-related deaths — 149 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil district — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,164 patients have recovered till date.

Of the 11 cases reported on Tuesday, 10 were found in Leh, while one came from Kargil. A total of 1,997 sample reports, including 1,139 from Leh and 858 from Kargil, came out negative, the officials said.

No Covid death was reported in Ladakh on Tuesday.

There are 69 active cases in Leh and 12 in Kargil, the officials said, adding that seven patients recovered from the diseases on Tuesday. (Agencies)