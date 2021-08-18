No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Srinagar, Aug 18: In view of weekly maintenance, no traffic was allowed on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Wednesday.

However, vehicles on other national highway and roads were plying as per schedule, a traffic police official said.

The Union Territory administration has decided to close the highway to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) undertake necessary maintenance and other repair work on the road every Wednesday.

He said traffic will be resumed on Thursday subject to fair weather and good road condition.

Traffic on Srinagar-Leh national highway, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar roads was normal. (Agencies)