Say no to drugs

UN General Assembly observed The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 26th June, 1987 for the first time. Since then 26th June is observed for the same to create a society free of drug abuse. This day is to fight against substance abuse and unlawful trade of drugs. 200 million people are using illicit drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, hallucinogens and sedative hypnotics worldwide. Drug abuse causes serious health problems and can cause the user to get into criminal activities and violence. Drug abuse causes Dependence Syndrome which is a strong desire or sense of compulsion to take the substance.

Drug abuse is wide spreading and on the rise in J&K. There is a huge shift in the pattern of substance abuse in the increase in no. of female users and decrease in the age of first time users. Scientific data has proven the start of direct deaths because of substance abuse in J&K by overdose, cardiac arrests etc and indirect deaths by road accidents. 11-20 age group is the most common to use drugs for the first time according to a study by Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) based in Srinagar. The most common substances in order of usage are Nicotine, Medicinal opiods, Cannabis, Benzodiazepines, prescription medication, alcohol. The draft drug de-addiction policy made public by J&K Government in 2018 seeks to address drug abuse, strengthen existing laws and introduce new ones against drug abuse. The draft also has guidelines including classroom programmes by teachers focusing on life and introducing drug-resistance skills.

J&K’s neighboring state Punjab has long been in the grip of substance abuse. Drugs are easily available in Punjab and the youth is deep into drugs. Punjab is close to Pakistan and Afghanistan. The border is a major transit route in the profitable drug smuggling trade. Drug consumption in Punjab is three times the national average. Punjab which was once one of the most prosperous state of the nation got into the grip of violent separatist militancy in 1980’s and its scars can be still seen through the substance abuse in Punjab. Border security officials routinely seize drugs near India’s border with Pakistan. Drug addiction in Punjab has been affecting J&K adversely. It becomes easy to smuggle drugs from Punjab, hence, J&K is also losing its youth in substance abuse. Pakistan is doing in J&K what they did years ago in Punjab.

Drug rackets operate internationally. India has also become prone to drug trafficking and consumption. India also got involved in the cycle of drug abuse and the users are increasing day by day. There are millions of drug users in India according to a UN report. 75% of youth in Punjab is severely addicted to drugs i.e. 3 out of every 4 children. In cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, it has become a culture to get into drugs and people are following this culture. Those who do not follow it get under peer pressure to start following the drug culture. As the population of these cities grow rapidly, the no. of users are also growing rapidly. The danger of drugs and alcohol has woven itself deep into the fabric of our society. As its effects reach towards our youth, India’s future generation will have to compete with drugs like cannabis, alcohol and tobacco.

More Indian youngsters struggle with addiction than ever before. Peer pressure, adolescent immaturity and irresponsible parenting is the three-headed monster luring our children towards addiction and a life of suffering and regret. The government should look for measures to strengthen laws and get into existence more effective laws to control substance abuse. It is also important to look for prevention of drugs for the people who have not ever used drugs. As the saying goes, ‘Prevention is better than cure’, it is important to have awareness programmes regarding substance abuse by more and more NGOs and the government. People should be knowing about the vicious web of substance abuse and ways to prevent it. That will be first step against drugs that will hit its roots. The government and people should work together to build up more rehabilitation centres and the privacy of the patients should always be respected in these centres. It is important for the patients to feel that everyone is with them in this battle against drug abuse.

To build a better society, a society free from substance abuse and illegal trafficking all of us have to work together. The government, NGOs, schools and people should look for ways to build up a society that is resistant to drugs so that our present and future generations will be able to lead a healthier and safer life.

