Sir,

Notwithstanding its sacredness and religious importance, sewage and human solid waste is being directly flowed into river Tawi at many places.

I would like to put forth a healthy measures to be adopted by JMC to devise a plan to be prepared for the construction of an alternative nallah into which all the sewage and human solid waste would be made to flow. It is our collective sacred duty towards making water-bodies environmentally clean and pollution free so that mankind could also be saved from its dire consequences.My another suggestion to the Administrator of JMC is to kindly start this work under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan with the collaboration of the Govt. Of India.

Pertinent to mention here that over 1200 metric-tonnes of solid waste and sewage is being dumped in Tawi river bed on daily basis and if it is not stopped forthwith this situation would be out of control.

I also call upon to all the NGOs to come forward to initiate its sincere campaign to save Tawi from being converted into a dirty Nallah. At the higher level,kind attention of the Divisional Commissioner is also drawn towards the plight of the Tawi river.Cannot any responsible authority give a serious thought over the safety of the only life-line of Jammu city?

Tara Chand Bhagat

Talab Tillo Jammu