Saubhagyaa R Swain, Founder Vincitore Group soon to enter Unicorn Club by 2023

New Delhi (India) : Saubhagyaa R Swain will enter the unicorn club by October 2023 with a valuation of 3.12 billion dollars. The Vincitore Group saw an impressive 54% rise in shares in 2022, valuing the company at over 2.64 billion dollars.

Vincitore Group also witnessed 700 million dollars in investment projects in India and 473 million dollars in investment in Europe in 2022.

Vincitore Group has engaged in a diverse portfolio in different sectors of business which has made them achieve massive growth over the years. The project is scheduled to complete in a year and has been completed ahead of the scheduled time.1173 million dollars in projects spread across Europe, France, Germany, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and India.

Amid the energy Crisis in Europe, the group has come in support of France and Germany in the revival of existing energy power plant projects worth 443 million Euros.

Vincitore Group has signed a pact with the Odisha government for upcoming power plant projects with an investment of 321 Cores Indian rupees in Odisha, India.” The Group has lined up a few more power plant projects in European countries, Saudi Arabia, and Japan, and India’s Pune-Hyderabad Express highway project, in the coming months”, said Saubhagyaa R Swain.

A global leader in the steel and infrastructure sector, the Vincitore Group, claims to keep the environment and employees’ health in mind while protecting biodiversity and providing greener and more sustainable options across all industries. A key objective of the company is to implement the latest technology for environmental protection when building power plants. Creating a sustainable future by replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy options such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, wind energy, and solar energy by 2030.

With co-founder Entrepreneur Namrata Sharma serving effortlessly for the past 14 years as a celebrity fashion designer and a name in the fashion industry, the group lined up textile projects in Odisha and Kolkatta. In collaboration with Miss Sharma and Mr. Swain, the Group will launch eco-friendly sustainable fashion with a vision of reinventing Odisha’s and Kolkatta’s traditional crafts with contemporary design, as well as diversifying into the urban market under the direction of Miss Sasmita Swain, Chief Management Advisor of the Group. To create Artists, Weavers, NGOs, and Handloom clusters and provide a livelihood to the people of Odisha and Kolkatta

As the Founder and Chairman of Vincitore Group, Saubhagya R Swain is well-known and well-regarded for his contributions to infrastructure and industrialization. The success of his business has inspired many young entrepreneurs, and he has been an important role model to young people. As part of Vincitore Group’s CSR, he ensured that its profits and resources were used for the benefit of society.